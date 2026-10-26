Photo: In the Odesa region, the enemy attacked rescue workers twice

In the Odesa region, Russian forces struck a rescue workers’ site twice.

"Overnight, an enemy attack destroyed an industrial facility, causing a fire. While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, Russian troops launched two follow-up strikes directly at the firefighters' location," the statement said.

The rescue workers were taking cover and were not injured. However, fire and rescue equipment was damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. More than 50 rescue workers were on the scene.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the night of October 26, 2026, the enemy attacked a private industrial enterprise and a garage cooperative in the Odesa region several times.

As a result of the Russian attack on October 23 in the Odesa region, civilian and industrial infrastructure was damaged. A large-scale fire broke out on the grounds of vacation resorts.