Sibiga reacted ironically to the idea of appointing Orbán as UN Secretary-General

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the idea of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General.

“I am convinced that, as UN Secretary-General, Viktor Orbán would undoubtedly employ his masterful skills in vetoing and blackmail—skills he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions,” Sibiga wrote on social media platform X.

He also joked that Ukraine could share with the rest of the world “its wonderful experience in knowing just when to take him out for coffee.”

Source: Andriy Sibiga

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Viktor Orbán’s daughter, Rachel Orbán, along with her husband, István Tiborcz, and their children, has moved from Hungary to London.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

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