Chief of Staff Drapatiy ordered tighter control over the VLK in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing ongoing monitoring of decisions made by military medical commissions. They will verify the validity of medical conclusions and strengthen oversight of the referral of conscripts for medical examinations.

Major Dmytro Lykhoviy, a representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Main Communications Directorate, told Ukrainska Pravda that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy had signed an order to strengthen oversight of the work of military medical commissions at the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Specialized Medical Institutions.

The document provides for ongoing monitoring of the validity of the commissions’ decisions, inspections of the commissions, and holds medical institutions and specialists accountable for fictitious or negligent conclusions. Particular attention will be paid to cases where a person is initially deemed fit for service but is later found unfit due to illnesses unrelated to military service.

Examinations of conscripts with chronic illnesses that could worsen during service will also be intensified. Regular training sessions will be organized for the chairs and members of the Medical Examination Commissions, and the work of Technical Coordination Center officials will be monitored regarding referrals for medical examinations, the processing of documents, and the entry of data into the state registry.

“The order aims to improve the quality of medical examinations for conscripts, prevent the conscription of citizens who are medically unfit for military service, and prevent corruption during mobilization efforts,” Lykhoviy noted.

He emphasized that people’s lives and health must be the top priority: “Every identified shortcoming must be analyzed and rectified. People’s lives and health must be the priority at all stages of military service.”

Source: UP

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