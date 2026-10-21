What will the weather be like in Ukraine in November: rain, wet snow, and frost

A gradual drop in temperatures is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatological norm.

Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged cold spells.

According to a forecast by Vazira Martazinova, a professor at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute, daytime temperatures in most regions will hover around +10 °C. At night, temperatures will occasionally drop below zero, with frosts reaching as low as -5 °C.

The main form of precipitation will continue to be intermittent rain, alternating with dry weather. Toward the end of the month, wet snow mixed with rain is possible in some areas, but no sustained snow cover is expected.

Preliminary estimates also indicate that winter in Ukraine may be warmer than the climatic norm, particularly in December. At the same time, long-term forecasts are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

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