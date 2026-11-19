The 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter,” is working to establish its own military institute called “VIHA.” This unit has yet to receive approval to establish the corresponding department.

This was announced by the corps commander, Hero of Ukraine Ihor Obolensky, during the “Conductors of Change” forum in Kyiv.

According to him, “Charter” is also developing solutions to reduce personnel and equipment losses during movements to and from positions.

In about two months, the corps plans to present to the business community its findings on reducing risks in the so-called “kill zone.”

Service members of the unmanned systems company of the 13th Brigade’s Operational Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine Charter participated in the National Unity Radio Dictation. They wrote the dictation in the unit’s laboratory, where drones are configured and repaired.

All eight units of the “Charter” Corps have joined the “Advocate+” program, which was launched by Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President. This program provides additional legal support for service members of the corps’ six brigades and two regiments.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials stated that they had foiled an assassination attempt on the commander of the “Charter” Corps. According to the investigation, a 69-year-old resident of Kharkiv was recruited by Russian intelligence services, which posed as SBU officers and used a fake image created with artificial intelligence.



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