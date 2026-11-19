Law enforcement officials are conducting investigative activities in the offices of the leadership of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, located in the administrative building of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The searches are being conducted as part of a criminal investigation. The ministry stated that it is providing law enforcement with the necessary assistance.

The circumstances of the case and details of the investigation have not yet been disclosed. Providing updates on the investigation’s progress falls under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies.

Source: Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Kyiv law enforcement officials stated that on November 6, they did not conduct any investigative actions on the premises of the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo” and did not seize any documents necessary for the implementation of the City Resilience Plan. According to the police, searches were conducted at the residences of two company employees and staff members of contracting organizations as part of an investigation into the possible embezzlement of budget funds through the overpricing of construction materials.

Law enforcement officers conducted 33 searches at the residences of those involved and notified seven additional individuals of their status as suspects in connection with mass disturbances and acts of hooliganism near a National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast.

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting investigative actions against Colonel Anton Kravchuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Main Directorate for Internal Security. The searches are taking place amid a conflict between NABU investigators and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine.

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