Ivan Marchuk received an Austrian state award for his contribution to world art

Renowned Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was awarded the Austrian Cross of Honor “For Science and Art.” The award was presented to the artist by Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen.

“Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen honored the outstanding Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk with a high state award—the Austrian Cross of Honor ‘For Science and Art,’” the statement reads.

The official certificate of award was issued by the Austrian Presidential Chancellery upon the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Housing, Arts, Culture, Media, and Sports.

The award represents state recognition of the Ukrainian artist’s contribution to global visual arts and his long-standing cultural dialogue with Europe.

As noted in the statement, the award attests to “official state recognition of the master’s unique contribution to the world of visual arts and his long-standing, inspired dialogue with European culture.”

Ivan Marchuk is a People’s Artist of Ukraine, a laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, and the creator of a unique painting technique known as “plontanism.”

Previously, Ivan Marchuk’s painting “The Generous Planet” was sold at a Sotheby’s auction for a record 96,000 euros.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the artist moved to Vienna. There, he continues his creative work.

This information is reported on the artist’s official website.

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