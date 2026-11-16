Starting in 2027, teachers at special education schools will choose their own textbooks for students

Starting in 2027, the process for selecting textbooks for special education schools in Ukraine will change. For the first time, teachers at these schools will be able to independently vote for the textbooks that best meet the needs of their students.

The new approach is intended to give teachers more influence over the selection of educational materials and to take into account the unique characteristics of the educational process in special schools.

The new system will be tested with textbooks for 10th grade.

Previously, textbooks for children with special educational needs (SEN) were selected by a commission at the Ukrainian Institute for Educational Development (UIED) and approved by the Board of the Ministry of Education and Science. Now, however, special schools will independently determine the curriculum through a ranked voting process by teachers.

Who will be affected by the 2027 selection process?

In February–April 2027, a competitive selection process will take place for textbooks for 10th grade students in special education institutions. For students completing a six-year basic secondary education program, this grade is their final year of basic school.

Textbooks are currently being developed for students with intellectual disabilities and those with total vision loss, respectively.

For students with visual impairments who do not have intellectual disabilities and who will be in 10th grade during the 2027–2028 school year, textbooks have already been prepared this year.

Since the duration of basic secondary education in special schools for these children has been extended by one year, they may use textbooks adapted for 9th grade in 10th grade.

If a school has not ordered them, it can apply to the Institute for the Modernization of Educational Content’s reserve fund to obtain them.

How will the competitive selection process work?

The competition will be held among textbooks and workbooks that have undergone expert review and pilot testing and have been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science. During the selection process, teachers will review the proposed publications and choose those that best meet the educational needs of their students.

This will determine which specific textbooks will be printed using state budget funds and in what print runs.

Selection process:

review of materials (electronic versions of textbooks and workbooks will be made publicly available on official websites. Educators will be able to participate in public presentations and professional discussions);

ranking (teachers will evaluate the publications on a priority scale);

decision by the teaching council (the compiled ranking will be approved by the educational institution’s teaching council; the minutes will be signed by the teachers who participated in the voting);

recording in the system (the designated person will enter the ranking results and the required print run into the AIKOM electronic system, confirming the selection with an electronic signature).

The nationwide print run will be determined based on the aggregated data in AIKOM at the community, regional, and UIRO competition commission levels. The publications that receive the highest number of first-place rankings in the final nationwide ranking will be printed.

Calculating Demand and Technical Details

Educational institutions will independently calculate the required print run: it must cover 100% of the projected student enrollment for the next 5 years and the actual number of teachers.

To ensure a stable supply, textbooks will be printed at a rate of up to 160% of the actual student population. If the number of students increases, the educational institution will be able to order additional copies of the necessary materials from the reserve fund.

To participate in the selection of educational materials, schools need only have an account on AIKOM and an electronic signature. Institutions that do not yet have access to the system can obtain registration details from local education authorities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Butenko announced the continuation of the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform with the necessary changes.

Ukrainian families are already receiving their first payments under the state program “Schoolchild’s Package.” In the first phase of the initiative, the government allocated over 308 million hryvnias to nearly 61,000 families.

Read us on