Video: 16 Ukrainians were successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories

On November 16, 16 people were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Most of them were elderly. The oldest among those evacuated turned 86.

“Sixteen citizens who had been in the temporarily occupied territories returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. Most of them were elderly people who, due to serious illnesses and limited mobility, required assistance during the evacuation,” Lubinets said.

He emphasized that this specifically refers to an evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories, not a humanitarian mission. “The Ombudsman’s Office organizes such transfers in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross. I am sincerely grateful to the ICRC for its cooperation, support, and participation in rescuing Ukrainian citizens who are particularly vulnerable due to their age and health condition,” said the Human Rights Commissioner.

He noted that among those evacuated this time are people suffering from the effects of strokes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mobility impairments. Some are unable to move independently and require constant care, oxygen support, and regular medication.

“The oldest woman evacuated is 86 years old. She was born on January 6, 1940. Also among those returned are men born in 1942, who are now 84 years old,” Lubinets noted.

He also shared the story of an evacuated couple who had lived under occupation for years, waiting for the chance to return home. “The man suffered a stroke; he has a Group III disability, unstable angina, and speech impairments. The woman has a Group II disability, stage III cerebrosclerosis, and breast cancer. Recently, her cardiovascular condition has also worsened. All this time, they have not seen their children, who left for the temporarily occupied territory. The couple explained that, due to the occupation, they were unable to receive proper medical care or purchase necessary medications. “The medications cost thousands of rubles, and some of them were past their expiration dates,” said the ombudsman.

According to him, despite constant Russian pressure, forced passport issuance, and attempts to impose a Russian identity on the population, they tried to preserve their Ukrainian identity, recounting the constant so-called “indoctrination” of local residents by Russians, the re-education of children, and instances where Russian military personnel moved into Ukrainian homes. “Now they are in territory controlled by Ukraine,” Lubinets concluded.

He emphasized that every such evacuation is an opportunity for Ukrainians to escape the occupation, receive necessary medical care, and finally be with their families.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, over 55,000 people have been evacuated from the Kramatorsk community over the past year.

The military evacuated the last resident of Mala Tokmachka after a five-month rescue operation.

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