In Wrocław, Poland, two Ukrainian citizens, aged 18 and 19, were detained after shouting from the balcony of an apartment to passersby that they were terrorists and had a bomb.

They also pointed a fake gun at people and mimicked gunshots.

The incident occurred on November 13 on Walonska Street. According to police, the men also publicly endorsed the recent terrorist attack in Krakow and made threats against people on ethnic grounds.

The Ukrainians were charged with causing a false alarm, publicly condoning a crime, and making discriminatory threats. After being questioned by the prosecutor’s office, they were handed over to border guards and deported to Ukraine the very next day.

Under Polish law, the maximum penalty for the alleged offenses can be up to eight years in prison.

Source: Rzeczpospolita

A 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen was deported from Poland after brutally assaulting another Ukrainian and threatening to kill him. The man was also banned from entering Poland and other Schengen Zone countries for five years.

Earlier, Andrzej Szlówka, a member of the Polish opposition party “Law and Justice,” called for the deportation from Poland of Ukrainian men of draft age who do not have legal employment. He stated that such individuals could be used to form at least one brigade to participate in the war against Russia.

Prior to this, the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party had proposed deporting Ukrainian men of draft age who are not working legally in Poland.

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