The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Tymish Martynenko-Kushliansky as deputy head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. The government adopted the corresponding order on October 28.

He will begin his duties on the date he actually assumes the position. He has been appointed for a term of up to 12 months following the termination or lifting of martial law. The probationary period is two months.

Martynenko-Kushliansky is a communications specialist and political analyst. Since 2017, he has been a member of the Commission on Naming Issues under the Mayor of Kyiv, and since 2022, he has served as secretary of a Kyiv City Council expert group tasked with removing objects associated with Russia and the USSR from the capital’s public spaces.

According to his declaration, in 2025 he received 439,650 UAH from business activities and 64,800 UAH in social benefits. His declared assets include two apartments in Kyiv, a collection of 570 antiques, and $33,600 in cash.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

The government has appointed an acting head of the Institute of National Remembrance. Yulia Hnatiuk has been named to the position.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Karasevych from his post as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Netherlands.



Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska. Government officials also dismissed three state secretaries: Nataliia Zapolska from the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Viktor Kantsurak from the Ministry of Agriculture, and Dmytro Slobodyanyuk from the Ministry of Health.

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