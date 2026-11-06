"Your husband will kick you out": A teacher's words to a seventh-grader sparked outrage online

Social media users are discussing a case of gender discrimination at a school. The mother of a seventh-grader said that a teacher tried to force her daughter to clean under her desk, saying, “If you don’t learn to clean and be well-behaved, your husband will kick you out.”

The girl’s classmates came to her defense, ...

The seventh-grader’s mother said that the girls’ reaction turned out to be surprisingly mature and witty—they replied to the teacher as follows:

“I’ll kick him out myself”;

“Why do you assume a husband gets to decide?”;

“Why would we want a husband like that?”

“I listen and think—how different they are. They understand mutual respect and have a sense of self-worth,” the writer concluded.

Opinions among commenters were divided. Some—and they were the majority—supported the girls’ stance:

“The new generation of women makes me happy. I have a teenager growing up, and for her, feminism is the foundation, the bedrock, the basis”;

“Bravo to the girls!!! There’ll be fewer visits to the psychologist!”;

“No one will kick her out of her own apartment—she’ll stay there. Because she’ll be working, not cleaning up after her husband.”

Others shared similar stories:

“In 8th grade, my daughter’s chemistry teacher told her she wouldn’t get married if she didn’t know chemistry. But the child was so stressed she had a hysterical fit”;

“Teachers should teach the subject, not impose their twisted views on life. Once, my daughter came home from college terribly upset because her instructor kept telling them that the man is the head of the family and he has to make all the decisions. And that time she said, ‘My daughter used to be just like you, but when she fell in love, she ran after her husband.’

There were also suggestions to fire such a teacher or file a complaint against her.

The student’s mother shared this story on Threads.

A teacher from the Vinnytsia region received a life sentence for the murder of two schoolchildren.

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