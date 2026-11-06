SBU General Serhiy Duka chopped up phones with an axe before a search and resisted the detectives

Serhiy Duka, deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, and his armed security detail resisted detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine during a search of his residence.

This was reported on November 6 by Mykola Karas, a prosecutor with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, during a court hearing to determine a preventive measure for the general. According to the investigation, when NABU officers arrived on November 5 at 5:30 a.m., the suspect and his bodyguards loaded bullets into their weapons, aimed laser pointers at the investigators, and blocked access to the premises for two hours, citing a court order to implement security measures.

During this time, General Duka destroyed physical evidence, specifically chopping up cell phones with an axe. The official was detained on November 5 at approximately 1:00 p.m.; a criminal case has been opened regarding his resistance to NABU employees, and the court is scheduled to decide on a preventive measure by 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

Source: CPC.

The High Anti-Corruption Court divided the hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure against Serhiy Duka, a general in the Security Service of Ukraine who is implicated in the “Carthage” case, into open and closed sessions.

Security guards accompanying Serhiy Duka, deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, threatened NABU detectives with weapons while they were conducting a search of the official’s residence on Wednesday morning. This was reported by Suspilne.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who was detained by NABU detectives as part of the “Carthage” special operation, was previously involved in a high-profile traffic accident involving former People’s Deputy Oleg Lyashko.

Read us on