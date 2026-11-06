There are currently 217,770 men aged 25 and older enrolled in Ukrainian universities. Before the full-scale invasion, during the 2021–2022 academic year, there were about 30,000.

This was reported by Ruslan Gurak, head of the State Service for Education Quality. According to him, at some universities, men in this age group account for up to 98% of all students.

The State Service for Education Quality will continue to inspect higher education institutions to identify cases where enrollment or formal study is used to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

The next analysis of the situation is scheduled for January 2027.

Source: Education.ua

In Ukraine, there have been repeated reports of cases where students were demanded to pay $15,000 to maintain their deferment from mobilization. According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, representatives of the TCC and SP were involved in such demands.

Starting September 1, 2026, academic scholarships for students in vocational, pre-higher, and higher education in Ukraine will double. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the corresponding changes to the scholarship system.

In Ukraine, nearly 30,000 male students were expelled from higher education institutions following inspections. Full-time enrollment entitles men over the age of 25 to a deferment from mobilization, which served as the basis for the intensified inspections.

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