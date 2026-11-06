Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood—known in the case by the nickname “Akim”—stated that prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are dragging out the court proceedings.

He made these remarks during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, where the issue of imposing a preventive measure on him is being considered.

“The SAPO prosecutors dragged it out until 1 p.m., arrived at 2 p.m., and are stalling the proceedings. But we are not,” Duka said.

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He also mentioned the judge’s recusal. When asked by journalists why he himself had previously requested the recusal of the SAPO prosecutor, he replied that this was a question for his defense attorneys.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Earlier, during investigative proceedings by the High Anti-Corruption Court, General Duka (according to other sources, his security detail) threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from conducting a search, and on the same day, searches were also conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer, as well as high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

The head of the Office of the President, Kirilo Budanov, stated that positions, titles, and powers should not shield anyone from accountability for crimes committed.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the President of Ukraine’s advisor on communications, stated that the case files for “Carthage” do not contain evidence of bribes being paid to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko or former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Andriy Nebitov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and Chief of the Criminal Police, issued a statement following the release of audio recordings in which the suspects discussed possible agreements with the leadership of the National Police. The official emphasized that the mere mention of a name in the suspects’ conversations does not constitute evidence of involvement in criminal activity.

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