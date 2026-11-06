On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Oleksandr Demyanchuk, deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kyiv Regional Police, known by the nickname “Consultant.”

He was remanded in custody without the possibility of bail. The period of detention was set to last until January 2, 2027.

According to investigators, the police officer helped a criminal group produce counterfeit banknotes, specifically ensuring that they closely resembled genuine ones. According to law enforcement officials, some of the counterfeit money was smuggled to Germany.

Source: SAP

As a reminder, NABU and the SAP have notified five members of a criminal organization—which was exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage”—that they are under suspicion. Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that positions, titles, and powers should not shield anyone from accountability for crimes committed.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the President of Ukraine’s advisor on communications, stated that the case files for “Carthage” do not contain evidence of bribes being paid to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko or former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Andriy Nebitov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and Chief of the Criminal Police, issued a statement following the release of audio recordings in which the suspects discussed possible agreements with the leadership of the National Police. The official emphasized that the mere mention of a name in the suspects’ conversations does not constitute evidence of involvement in criminal activity.

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