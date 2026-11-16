Stepan, a cat blogger from Kharkiv, celebrated his 18th birthday

Stepan, a popular Ukrainian cat blogger from Kharkiv, celebrated his 18th birthday on November 16, which is roughly equivalent to 88 human years.

“I’m 18, and I’m still a handsome guy, in great shape, and almost as good as new! I wonder how old that is in cat years? I can’t wait for your congratulations, compliments, and lots of hugs!” — reads the celebratory post on his Instagram account, where he shared a photo of a chocolate cake baked by his owner, Anna, and decorated with little white mice.

Source: Stepan the cat’s official Instagram page.

The famous cat Stepan from Kharkiv received the prestigious WIBA blogger award.

Cat blogger Stepan has finally returned to Ukraine. This news came from the four-legged friend’s social media accounts.

In addition, Stepan, the cat with over a million followers, has become the third ambassador for the “Preserve Ukrainian Culture” project.

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