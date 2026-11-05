"The Bachelor" contestant Kravtsov responded to the sex scandal involving a former contestant on the show

The star of the 15th season of *The Bachelor*, basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after details about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

This information sparked a wave of sarcastic posts about Mishak on the social media platform Threads. Kravtsov took notice of one such post. The athlete emphasized that outsiders do not know all the circumstances of the contestant’s past, so they should not judge her or devalue her experiences.

What is known about the “sex scandal” involving Anna Mishak

After the third episode of “The Bachelor-15” aired—in which Anna Myshak did not receive a rose—Bogdan Bespalov highlighted a certain discrepancy between the contestant’s image, as crafted by the show’s production team, and her real life. In the show, she was portrayed as a drone engineer who had endured a devastating loss—the death of her husband in the war—but managed to find the strength to move on.

At the same time, the reality show’s creators did not show the other side of Anna Myshak’s life, which insiders had revealed to the blogger.

“She’s Anna Myshak on the show, but in real life she’s actually Anna Savich. There are lots of ‘strawberry’ photos and videos of her online. She’s from the ‘strawberry’ industry. How does that look from the outside? If Anya assembles drones, then she’s very smart. But how do you reconcile that with her overall image? We show the public what an incredible woman she is: she lost her husband but continued to build her life. Then you open Google Images under a different last name, and it’s not that “drone girl” at all,” said Bespalov.

According to the blogger, intimate photos of Anna Mishak have been circulating online since around 2018. Bogdan Bespalov emphasized that he in no way condemns the woman, but would like to hear a clear explanation of this situation.

Statement by Vyacheslav Kravtsov

When the aforementioned information about the project participant surfaced online, one Threads user posted: “Even though Anna Myshak left the show ‘The Bachelor,’ I’m still watching her. If you know what I mean.”

The basketball player decided not to let such accusations against the woman go unchallenged, so he left a lengthy comment under the post: “I don’t see anything funny here. You don’t know the person or her past—what she’s been through and the challenges she’s faced in her life. Maybe she was raising money for a family tragedy. Maybe she had other reasons that no one knows about. You can’t belittle a person like that. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

This was posted on the Threads platform.

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