In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to two years in prison for making a false report about a planned explosion. In April, he called the 102 emergency hotline and claimed he was going to detonate a grenade in one of the buildings in the Dniprovskyi district. Police quickly identified him, but found no explosives at his residence.

In April of this year, the Kyiv police received a call from a local resident. During a conversation with an operator on the 102 emergency hotline, the man stated that he was planning to detonate a grenade in one of the high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi district.

Law enforcement officers immediately began verifying the information. Within minutes, investigators, working with analysts from the criminal analysis unit, identified the man. He was detained at his residence. The operation was carried out with the support of Special Purpose Police Regiment No. 2. During the search, police found no explosive devices. As it turned out, the report of a planned explosion was false.

The man was intoxicated

According to police, the perpetrator was a resident of Kyiv. At the time of the call, he was intoxicated and could not explain why he had decided to make a bomb threat.

Investigators from the Dnipro Police Department charged the man under Part 1 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article establishes liability for knowingly making a false report of a planned explosion that could result in loss of life or other serious consequences.

The court sentenced him to two years in prison

The Dnipro District Court of Kyiv heard the case and found the man guilty. Based on the evidence gathered by law enforcement, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Thus, the false report of a planned explosion resulted in an actual prison sentence for the Kyiv resident. The court’s verdict pertains specifically to the false threat, as police did not find any explosive devices.

Earlier in Kharkiv, a military police officer pushed a woman during a confrontation.

A military police officer refused to pay 15 million hryvnias to the children of a deceased person due to their residential registration.

Lubinec explained whether law enforcement officers can confiscate phones and forcibly place people in vans.

Read us on