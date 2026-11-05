Shamil Krutkov, commander of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, will become deputy commander of the Army

Shamil Krutkov, commander of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodny Yar,” will assume the position of deputy commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces.

In his new role, he will be responsible for improving training and manning systems for units, enhancing the combat readiness of the troops, and increasing the effectiveness of inspections within the brigades.

Krutkov’s task will be to scale the combat experience of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade across the entire Army. Shamil Krutkov took command of “Kholodny Yar” in November 2024, becoming the youngest brigade commander in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: hromadske.

Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Kochervey has become the new commander of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostyantyn Ostrozky.

Zelenskyy appointed a new head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

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