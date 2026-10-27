The five Nordic countries—Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden—have provided Ukraine with aid totaling approximately $50 billion since the start of the full-scale war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement during a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Finland and Norway in Helsinki.

Sybiga emphasized that Russia shows no willingness to end the war, so Ukraine needs continued support from its partners. He also called for strengthening air defense, specifically by providing additional interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems, and for continuing contributions to the PURL initiative.

Separately, the parties discussed the joint production of drones, the development of European countermeasures against ballistic missiles within the FREYJA project, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly the fight against its shadow fleet.

Source: Ukrinform

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