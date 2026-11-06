Exchange Rates as of November 6, 2026 – How Much Are the Dollar, Euro, and Zloty Worth?

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for Friday, November 6, 2026. The regulator set the U.S. dollar exchange rate at 45.44 UAH. Compared to November 5, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound sterling, the Polish zloty, and the Swiss franc have depreciated.

According to official NBU data, 1 euro is worth 51.04 UAH, and 1 Polish zloty is worth 11.62 UAH. Thus, the exchange rates for major currencies as of November 6 are:

1 U.S. dollar — 45.44 UAH;

1 euro — 51.04 UAH;

1 Polish zloty — 11.62 UAH.

Exchange Rates as of November 6, 2026

This information is provided by the NBU.

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