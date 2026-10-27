Mykola Lutsenko, 76, known as the host of the show “Mykola’s Weather” on ICTV, appeared in a commercial for a headwear brand by Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky.

During the shoot, Mykola Lutsenko tried on various styles of caps and beanies from Baginskiy and recited his famous catchphrase.

"Don’t let problems and setbacks ruin your day! Words that have long transcended the boundaries of a weather report for all of us. Thank you, Mykola, for this special RB feature and for the good vibes. Today’s forecast: I love RB!” the brand noted on Instagram.

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