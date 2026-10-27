+10° Kyiv +11° Warsaw +11° Washington
$ 45.53 € 50.79 zł 11.53
$ 45.53 € 50.79 zł 11.53
+10° Kyiv +11° Warsaw +11° Washington
News Ukraine

Photo: Legendary TV host Mykola Lutsenko tried on some trendy caps by Ruslan Baginsky

UA NEWS 27 October 2026 11:45
Photo: Legendary TV host Mykola Lutsenko tried on some trendy caps by Ruslan Baginsky

Mykola Lutsenko, 76, known as the host of the show “Mykola’s Weather” on ICTV, appeared in a commercial for a headwear brand by Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky.

During the shoot, Mykola Lutsenko tried on various styles of caps and beanies from Baginskiy and recited his famous catchphrase.

"Don’t let problems and setbacks ruin your day! Words that have long transcended the boundaries of a weather report for all of us. Thank you, Mykola, for this special RB feature and for the good vibes. Today’s forecast: I love RB!” the brand noted on Instagram.

Микола Луценко знявся з шапках Багінського
Пану Миколі личать кольори та фасони RB
Микола Луценко з погоди

 

Read us on
Download our app