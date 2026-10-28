Ukraine is participating in all available consultations aimed at achieving peace, but insists on the need to further involve European partners in the negotiation process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on October 28 during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Commenting on preparations for technical meetings involving representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, the head of state emphasized that the goal is to unblock the previously existing trilateral format.

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is deliberately using this platform to advance the peace process, even if, at this stage, the U.S. side advocates for a limited number of participants. At the same time, the President stressed that the European Union’s participation is essential for developing future security guarantees for Ukraine and the country’s post-war reconstruction, so Ukrainian diplomats will seek ways to integrate European partners into the negotiations.

Source: “European Truth.”

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned to take place in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

Read us on