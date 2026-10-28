Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

According to her, the direction of air currents in Ukraine will change in late October and early November.

“Cooler air will begin to flow in from the northwest, which will affect the nature of the precipitation, but we do not expect any precipitation until November 2–3. However, starting on November 4, conditions will be ripe for the approach of atmospheric fronts that may bring mixed-phase precipitation,” the meteorologist noted.

She explained that in the lowland areas of Ukraine, rain mixed with wet snow is possible, while in the highlands of the Carpathians, snow and wet snow are expected.

“This is a fairly typical situation for November, so we need to be prepared for such weather conditions,” the meteorologist emphasized.

She also added that no sharp drop in temperature to below-freezing levels is currently forecast. “According to preliminary forecasts, nighttime temperatures at the beginning of the month will range from 0 to 6° above zero, and in the south and east of the country—up to +10°. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 5–10° above zero,” Ptukha clarified.

As for the preliminary forecast for the entire month of November, according to the meteorologist, the last month of fall this year will be within the climatic norm. “So far, according to calculations by our experts and global forecasting centers, November is expected to be within the normal range for our region in terms of temperature; that is, we do not currently foresee any such anomalies,” she said.

At the same time, the meteorologist noted that there are no exact forecasts for an entire month; they are preliminary and subject to revision, and forecasts for the next three to five days remain the most reliable.

“In general, the weather in November is gradually taking on a wintry character,” Ptukha concluded.

Natalia Ptukha, head of the media communications department at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, shared this information in

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Rain and a cold snap will affect parts of Ukraine: forecast for Thursday, October 29.

Warm weather with high humidity and minor fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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