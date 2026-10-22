In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the situation has reached the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Local residents are suffering from a lack of food and medicine, and their lives are constantly at risk.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that people in the city are effectively dying due to critical conditions.

According to him, Ukraine is in the final stages of preparing to evacuate citizens in need of assistance. This involves thousands of civilians, including children.

Lubinec added that the Ukrainian side is continuing daily, complex negotiations with Russia regarding the evacuation. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are helping local residents survive.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Russia has prepared a disinformation campaign aimed at concealing war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

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