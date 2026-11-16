Western countries have caused their former colonies losses totaling more than a quadrillion dollars, and the imposition of sanctions is a manifestation of neocolonialism. For this reason, Russian diplomats plan to seek recognition at the UN level that sanctions constitute a crime against humanity. This was stated by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and chairman of the United Russia party.

According to him, for centuries, colonial powers enriched themselves through the exploitation of subjugated peoples, the forcible redistribution of territories, and the destruction of traditional ways of life. Medvedev also claims that some Western states continue to benefit from the consequences of their colonial policies.

He made this statement during a plenary session of the “For the Freedom of Nations!” movement. The organization, which positions itself as an international coalition of fighters against colonialism and neocolonialism, has been operating under the auspices of “United Russia” since February 2024.

This was reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, Medvedev called for a mass seizure of Western companies’ assets.

Medvedev denied that there would be a mobilization in Russia this fall and accused Ukraine of provocation.

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