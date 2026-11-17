The Ivano-Frankivsk City Court sentenced three minors to 14, 13, and 11 years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man on the outskirts of the city. The Office of the Prosecutor General considers the sentence too lenient given the particular brutality of the crime and is preparing an appeal demanding the maximum penalty.

During the trial, two of the defendants pleaded guilty, while the third attempted to portray himself as merely a witness to the incident; however, juvenile prosecutors proved his knowledge of and complicity in the crime. In addition to the prison terms, the court ordered the relatives of the convicted individuals to pay the victim’s family 4.5 million hryvnias in compensation for material and emotional damages.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that since the Criminal Code of Ukraine prohibits imposing life imprisonment on individuals who committed a crime before the age of 18, the prosecution will seek, on appeal, the maximum possible sentence for robbery and intentional homicide committed by a group of individuals for financial gain (Article 187, Part 4; Article 115, Part 2, paragraphs 4, 6, and 12 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: ZAXID.NET.

The tragedy occurred on April 15, 2025. At the time of the crime, the attackers were 14 years old. According to the investigation, the day before, the teenagers met the victim in downtown Ivano-Frankivsk and, under the pretext of a picnic, lured him into a forest area in the Vovchynets Mountains. There, two of them knocked the young man to the ground, brutally beat him, and inflicted 361 stab wounds, while the third suspect filmed the attack on a phone they had previously taken from the victim. After the murder, the perpetrators covered the body with leaves and a log, but law enforcement officers arrested them the very next day.

In the Cherkasy region, police detained six individuals suspected of involvement in the murder of a serviceman that took place in Uman.

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