Police have charged a 39-year-old member of the Ivano-Frankivsk Village Council in Lviv Oblast with assault after he beat a vacationer at a local body of water this past summer. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred in mid-August at the Yavoriv Quarry. A group of men, including the local council member, were riding jet skis in close proximity to people in the water, posing a danger to both adults and children. One of the vacationers confronted them, leading to a verbal altercation. During the altercation, the jet ski driver punched the man twice in the face, causing him to fall; the assailant subsequently left the scene.

The victim went to the hospital on his own, where doctors documented facial injuries—including a cut on his upper lip, a bruise near his eye, and serious damage to his teeth—and reported the incident to law enforcement. According to the publication ZAXID.NET, the suspect is Oleg Kobzyak, a town council member from the “Holos” party.

After the necessary forensic medical examinations were completed, the suspect was charged with intentional infliction of minor bodily injury resulting in temporary health impairment (Part 2 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: ZAXID.NET.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officials are investigating an incident involving a member of the Ukrainian Parliament who is suspected of assaulting a young man.

We previously reported that Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” faction, appealed to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin regarding the beating of a soldier in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.

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