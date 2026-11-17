On November 17, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about the city’s preparations for possible prolonged power outages and damage to critical infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks.

The city is coordinating with utility providers to ensure that buildings without heating remain connected to the power grid for as long as possible.

They are also building up reserves to keep critical infrastructure operational and supplying emergency services with equipment and materials. Kharkiv has established resilience centers and emergency response headquarters.

As early as late 2022, the city began restructuring its energy supply system. In particular, it is developing the concept of “energy islands”—local power supply systems—installing cogeneration units that produce electricity and heat, and building modular boiler rooms.

At the same time, Kharkiv does not yet have complete energy autonomy. According to Terekhov, the main task is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of hospitals and people’s access to water, heat, communications, and necessary assistance.

Source: Glavkom.

As a result of enemy shelling of Ukraine’s power grid, JSC “Kharkivoblenergo” has implemented special emergency power outage schedules in Kharkiv.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that broke out as a result of evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian troops launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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