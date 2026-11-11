The Ministry of Defense Revealed the Scale of Ukraine's Defense-Industrial Complex

The number of enterprises in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex is approaching 2,000, and the total number of employees in the sector has exceeded 300,000. This was reported by Anna Gvozdiar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense, during the “Comprehensive Defense” forum.

According to her, private companies play a significant role in the sector; they began to develop actively after 2014 and subsequently joined in fulfilling government defense contracts. Among the key areas of development for the Ukrainian defense industry, the official highlighted the development and production of FPV drones and unmanned boats.

Source: “Glavkom.”

The Ukrainian MilTech company “Wild Hornets” demonstrated the results of its “small air defense” unit, known as “Night Hornets.” Test pilots have already destroyed 36 enemy aerial targets, primarily using remotely controlled interceptor drones.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense codified and approved the “Nebokray” mobile workshops for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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