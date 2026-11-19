During the first half of November 2026, most Ukrainian rivers continued to experience water shortages. In some sections, experts recorded low water levels, and in some places, a complete absence of flow. This situation is critical for the functioning of river ecosystems.

Experts assess river flow at existing hydrological stations to determine the onset or likelihood of low water levels—a hydrological drought.

The hydrological regime of major waterways directly affects the operation of water-dependent sectors of the economy and the water supply for Ukraine’s population.

Average river discharge is assessed in accordance with the Regulations on the Procedure for Assessing and Reporting Low Water Levels (Hydrological Drought) in Inland Water Bodies of Ukraine. The document defines the primary and secondary criteria for determining the occurrence of low water levels or the threat of their occurrence.

Recently, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center conducted an operational assessment of water levels in Ukraine’s major rivers for the first 15 days of November 2026.

Water levels exceeding the norm were recorded on only two rivers:

Ingulets (Kryvyi Rih station) — 279%;

Ingul (Kropyvnytskyi station) — 129%.

Levels close to normal—ranging from 87% to 112%—were observed on the following rivers:

Siverskyi Donets (Izyum station);

Seim (Mutyne station);

Psyl (Sumy station);

Siret (Storozhynets station);

Prut (Chernivtsi station).

Water levels ranging from 51% to 76% of normal were recorded during the first half of November:

on the Dnipro (Nedanchychi station);

on the Horyn River (Yampil station);

on the Desna (Rozloty and Chernihiv stations);

in a tributary to the Kamyanske Reservoir;

on the Ros River (Fesyury station);

on the Psla River (Gadyach checkpoint);

on the Vorskla River (Chernechchyna monitoring station);

on the Siverskyi Donets (Chuhuiv and Zmiiv monitoring stations);

on the Udy River, a tributary of the Siverskyi Donets (Bezlyudivka station);

on the Western Bug (Kamianka-Buzka station);

on the Stryi River, a tributary of the Dniester (Verkhne Synyovydne station);

on the Tisa (Rakhiv monitoring station).

The situation was even more challenging on rivers where water levels were only 32–49% of normal. Such levels were recorded:

in the estuary section of the Pripyat;

on the Pripyat’s tributaries—the Horyn (Ozhenin and Derazhne stations) and the Styr (Lutsk station);

in the total inflow to the Kyiv Reservoir;

on the Desna River (Litky monitoring station);

on the rivers of the Middle Dnieper subbasin—the Teteriv (Ivankiv monitoring station), the Psla (Zapsillia monitoring station), and the Vorskla (Kobelyaky monitoring station);

on the Samara River, a tributary of the Lower Dnieper subbasin (Kocherizhky monitoring station);

in the lateral inflow to the Dnipro Reservoir;

on the Dniester (Sambir, Halych, and Zalishchyky stations);

in the main inflow to the Dniester Reservoir;

on the Southern Bug (Pidhiria and Oleksandrivka stations);

on the Tisa River (Vylok station);

on the Latorica River (Mukacheve station);

on the Uzh River (Uzhhorod station);

on the Ukrainian section of the Danube (Reni and Izmail stations).

Levels ranging from 21% to 29% of normal—indicating that conditions are approaching low-water criteria—were recorded on the following rivers:

the tributaries of the Pripyat—the Uborta (Rudnya Ivanivska station), the Styr (Mlynok station), and the Sluch (Sarny station);

the Teterev (Zhytomyr monitoring station);

the Oril (Tsarichanka station);

the Southern Bug (Pirogivtsi and Selyshche monitoring stations);

the Sinyukha River, a tributary of the Southern Bug (Sinyukhin Brid monitoring station);

the Western Bug (Lytovezh station).

Based on the main assessment criterion, low water levels were observed on a number of rivers and reservoirs during the first half of November.

Specifically, the following figures were recorded:

the Pripyat River (Lyubyaz monitoring station) — 11%;

the Stokhid, a tributary of the Pripyat (Lyubeshiv station) — 8%;

Sluch (Zvyagel station) — 15%;

Uborch (Perga station) — 11%;

a tributary to the Kremenchuk Reservoir — 12%;

Irsh (Ukrainka station) — 20%;

Ros (Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi station) — 13%;

Trubizh (Pereyaslav station) — 11%;

Sula River (Romny station) — 13%, and near Lubny — 11%;

Uday River (Pryluky station) — 6%;

Southern Bug (Trostyanchyk station) — 11%.

Using an auxiliary criterion, experts compared the current water levels in the rivers with the long-term averages for the driest month.

It turned out that water levels that were higher than or within the normal range for the driest month were observed only in certain sections:

on the Ingulets near Kryvyi Rih—thanks to the operation of the “Dnipro–Ingulets” canal;

on a section of the Siverskyi Donets between Zmiiv and Izium;

on the Desna River (Rozlyoty and Chernihiv monitoring stations);

on the Ros River (Fesyura monitoring station);

on the Psla River near Sumy, Hadyach, and Zapsillia;

on the Vorskla River (Chernechchyna station);

on the Seim River near Mutyn;

on the Siret near Storozhynets;

on the Ingul near Kropyvnytskyi.

On the remaining rivers, whose hydrological regime affects the economy and the population’s water supply, water levels were below the long-term average for the driest month of the year.

Experts paid particular attention to rivers where water levels fell below the ecological flow—the minimum amount of water necessary to sustain river ecosystems.

This situation was observed:

on the Southern Bug (Trostyanchyk station)—77% of the ecological flow;

on the Ukrainian section of the Danube (Izmail monitoring station) — 97%.

According to experts, this is “critical for the functioning of river ecosystems.”

In addition, a complete absence of flow—effectively stagnant water—was recorded on certain rivers. These include:

the Rata and Solokiya in the Western Bug subbasin;

the upper reaches of the Pripyat;

the tributaries of the Pripyat—the Vyzhivka, Turiya, Stokhid, Virka, and Smilka;

the Nedru, Supiy, Vilshanka, Serebryanka, Mala Tersa, Kilchen, and Mokra Sura;

the upper reaches of the Teteriv, Oril, and Samara rivers in the Middle and Lower Dnieper subbasins.

Thus, the water shortage has affected a significant portion of Ukraine’s river network, and in some areas, the situation already meets the criteria for low water levels or is characterized by a complete absence of flow.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

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