Ukrainian and Swedish medical professionals performed two surgeries—the first of their kind in Ukraine—as part of a pilot program providing free osseointegrated prosthetics to veterans. During the procedures, the patients received special implants placed directly into the bone, which will allow for the secure attachment of limb prostheses.

The two procedures were performed by specialists from the Cherkasy Regional Hospital in collaboration with their Swedish colleagues. The patients were two veterans who had lost limbs during the war.

“The first patient to undergo surgery was 40-year-old Oleksandr Tatarchuk. In February 2022, he returned from Poland to defend Ukraine. Just two weeks after beginning his service, he suffered a severe injury and lost his arm. He later received a prosthesis, but due to the high level of amputation, it was difficult for him to use it. Now, Oleksandr has had a special implant placed in his bone, to which a prosthetic arm will be attached after a recovery period,” Lyashko noted.

Another procedure was performed on a 23-year-old veteran from the Kirovohrad region. He received an implant to which a prosthetic leg will later be attached.

Three more surgeries are scheduled by the end of the week.

“Osteointegrated prosthetics involves attaching the prosthesis directly to an implant placed in the bone, without using a traditional socket. This method can be an alternative for people who, due to the nature of their amputation or the condition of their stump, cannot fully use a conventional prosthesis,” Lyashko said.

At the same time, according to the head of the Ministry of Health, this is a surgical procedure performed exclusively for medical reasons. The decision is made on a case-by-case basis following a comprehensive evaluation by specialists, including the possibility of using other types of prosthetics, potential risks, and expected outcomes. The final decision rests with the patient.

In September, the government launched a two-year pilot project under which osseointegrated prosthetics are fully funded by the state. The National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU) covers the cost of the surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. A budget of 1.2 million hryvnias is allocated for the bone fixation system for each patient. The manufacture, fitting, and maintenance of the prosthesis itself are funded by the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced this on Facebook.

A free prosthetics program for war victims has been launched in Kyiv.

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project for free dental prosthetics for veterans.

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