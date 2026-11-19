Companies linked to former People’s Deputy Maksym Yefimov have received hundreds of millions of hryvnias in government contracts for humanitarian demining. At the same time, law enforcement agencies and the Antimonopoly Committee have taken an interest in possible fictitious work on fields that have already been planted and collusion during bidding processes.

In 2024, following the launch of funding for humanitarian demining of agricultural land under the Ukraine Facility program, two companies linked to the business group of former People’s Deputy Maksym Yefimov from Kramatorsk entered the market. These are Ukrainian Demining Services LLC (UDS) and Ukrainian Demining Agency LLC (UDA).

According to an investigation by Absolution Leaks, in 2025–2026, the activities of these companies drew the attention of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigations, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

UDS received 377 million hryvnias in government contracts

The company “Ukrainian Demining Services” was registered on September 8, 2023. Initially, it was controlled by Lyubov Yefimova, the mother of a former member of parliament, and starting in November 2025, Maksym Yefimov himself became the owner.

Between 2024 and 2026, UDS secured tender contracts totaling 377.1 million hryvnias. The Humanitarian Demining Center was its largest client. The company also entered into contracts with Ukrgazvydobuvannya, local councils, and scientific institutions.

One of the largest projects involved the demining of 1,721.47 hectares of land belonging to the state-owned enterprise “Agrogeophysics” near the village of Vovchyi Yar in the Kharkiv region. The cost of the work amounted to 129.11 million UAH. UDS engaged “Transimpex Demining” LLC as a subcontractor for this project, while “Humanitarian Security” served as the main contractor.

According to investigators, the plots declared as mined were already being used for agricultural work in 2023–2025, including harvesting crops. Law enforcement officials are also investigating the possible inclusion of false information in reports on the extent of demining work completed.

According to DSTU 8820 standards, surveys must include testing to a depth of at least 15 cm. At the same time, as Absolution Leaks notes, some of the witnesses were not physically present at the work site, and some of the listed contact numbers turned out to be inactive.

The Ukrainian Demining Agency Is Involved in a Bid-Rigging Case

Ukrainian Demining Agency LLC was established in February 2024. Initially, its co-owners were Maksym Yefimov and Yevhen Grechin; however, the company was later re-registered in the name of Alina Zanina through Bezpechnyi Krai LLC. According to the investigation, the total value of contracts awarded to UAR amounts to 235.8 million UAH.

In October, the Antimonopoly Committee found UAR and “International Demining Service” LLC guilty of anti-competitive collusive practices during 40 tender procedures worth over 260 million UAH. According to the AMCU’s findings, the companies simulated competition and jointly secured 13 contracts worth 86.7 million hryvnias.

Among the evidence of the violation, the committee cited shared employees, the use of a single IP address, a shared representative at PrivatBank, and a representative at the certification body. Specifically, 18 out of 21 employees of “International Demining Service” were simultaneously employed by UAR. The companies were fined 3.11 million hryvnias and 1.12 million hryvnias, respectively. A representative of UAR admitted to the violation.

Another case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR). In March, the bureau uncovered evidence suggesting that both companies may have been managed from a single building in Kyiv. During the investigation, contracts, draft accounting records, and seals were seized.

Separately, law enforcement officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the demining of 433.3 hectares of fields in the Mykolaiv region in the fall of 2025. According to the investigation, the land plots had already been sown, but the reports may have reflected demining work. On fields that showed no signs of being mined, dummy explosive devices were allegedly placed. In an audio recording from September 29, 2025, a deminer is alleged to have received instructions to “fabricate a threat.” The cost of the work in this instance is estimated at approximately 49 million hryvnias.

The Humanitarian Demining Center is demanding the return of the funds

In October, the Kyiv Commercial Court opened proceedings in Case No. 910/12250/26. The Humanitarian Demining Center is seeking to recover 14 million hryvnias from UAR under one of the contracts due to suspicions of document forgery related to the “Viol-Plus” farm.

The total amount of claims under the contracts with UAR and the “International Demining Service” is 31.5 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the investigation raises questions about the effectiveness of oversight over the use of funds allocated for humanitarian demining. Of the 8 billion hryvnias allocated in the 2024–2026 budget under the Ukraine Facility, 4.55 billion hryvnias were reallocated, while 2.54 billion hryvnias were actually disbursed.

The Humanitarian Demining Center primarily works with documents and lacks the accreditation required to independently verify the work performed directly on the ground. The Ministry of Economy declined to comment on the audits, and the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat redirected journalists’ inquiries to other agencies.

Companies linked to Maksym Yefimov deny any violations and claim they carried out the work in accordance with legal requirements.

Source: Absolution Leaks

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