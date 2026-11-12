In Bukovina, prison officials were renting out inmates

In Bukovina, an indictment has been filed against the former warden of a correctional facility and the former head of a social rehabilitation unit, who are accused of human trafficking.

“The officials organized the use of inmates as unpaid labor at private facilities,” the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. According to the investigation, between January and February 2026, the officials systematically transported four inmates outside the facility, where they chopped wood and performed construction and paving work on private properties for the benefit of third parties without pay.

During the investigation, both suspects were suspended from their positions; they subsequently resigned voluntarily and now face up to 12 years in prison under Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have completed a pre-trial investigation into the commander of a military unit in the Zhytomyr region, who sent four servicemen to work at a private auto repair shop for nearly three years instead of performing their military duties.

In the Odesa region, more than 80 soldiers built a villa with a swimming pool for their commander.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a former vice rector of a military academy, for whom subordinates built a summer house, will stand trial.

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