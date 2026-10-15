In the Cherkasy region, a man was storing a grenade launcher, TNT, and ammunition at a school

In the Cherkasy region, a 51-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of illegally possessing weapons, ammunition, and explosives. He moved some of the dangerous items to a school building and kept the rest in his garage at his residence.

According to the investigation, the man illegally acquired a significant arsenal of weapons and explosive materials. These included a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, two grenade launcher rounds, the casings of several grenades, various types of fuses, grenades, approximately 1.2 kilograms of TNT, and ammunition of various calibers.

Law enforcement officials determined that the man had transported some of the acquired items to the school premises.

During a search of the student achievement room, law enforcement officers discovered and seized the weapons and explosive devices.

According to the investigation, the man kept the rest of the arsenal in a garage at his residence.

During the search, law enforcement officers found and seized:

two automatic rifles;

ammunition;

TNT blocks;

detonators;

a grenade launcher round;

artillery shells;

a mine;

grenades.

The 51-year-old man’s actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, and explosive substances.

At the request of prosecutors, the suspect was placed under house arrest as a preventive measure.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Zolotonosha District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, ammunition, and explosives is currently underway.

This was reported by the Zolotonosha District Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier in Lviv, police detained a 37-year-old man who, during a domestic dispute, fired a rubber bullet at his 38-year-old opponent. The victim sustained an injury to his left lower leg. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison for the offense.

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