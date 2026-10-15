Russia is showing blatant disregard for calls to cease hostilities and is rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, citing insufficient pressure. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, who reacted sharply to the position of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding a ceasefire.

The head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry emphasized that the Russian side is openly displaying arrogance regarding the resolution of the conflict.

“Russia rejects peace. Everyone knows this. But the extent to which they are openly willing to reject President Trump’s proposals shows just how arrogant they are,” Sibiga noted.

The diplomat underscored the direct correlation between international pressure on the Kremlin regime and the level of its aggressive rhetoric.

“Russian murderers have absolutely no respect for calls for peace. This is what happens when pressure eases: the less pressure there is, the more arrogance there is,” the minister added.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, citing his page on the social media platform X.

Sybiga emphasized the need to define a new role for Europe in the peace process.

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy truce with Russia; however, the proposed conditions could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike at Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

Read us on