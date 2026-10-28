In the Chernihiv region, an accident has left about 210,000 customers without power

On Wednesday, October 28, an accident at an energy infrastructure facility left approximately 210,000 customers in three districts of Chernihiv Oblast without power.

The power outage affected the Chernihiv, Koryukivka, and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts. Power company crews are currently carrying out emergency repair work; the cause of the outage and the exact timing of when power will be restored have not yet been determined. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported on the situation in neighboring Konotop, where power has been out for five days following a Russian strike on an energy facility; the city’s critical infrastructure is operating on generators, and resilience centers have been set up.

Source: JSC “Chernihivoblenergo.”

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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