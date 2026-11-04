Temperatures as low as –6°C were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan; rescue workers are warning against hiking

In the Carpathians, at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan, the air temperature has dropped to –6°C; conditions are cloudy, with a north wind blowing at 5 m/s and frost and snow cover forming on the slopes.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions and fog in the high mountains, mountain rescue teams are urging hikers to refrain from hiking on high-altitude trails because of the increased danger.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Facebook.

As a reminder, on October 13, winter weather conditions—including snow cover and sub-zero temperatures—were recorded at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians. The weather in the highlands has rapidly deteriorated, with heavy cloud cover and significantly reduced visibility.

The highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians were blanketed in snow on the morning of October 27. Frost, fog, and strong winds were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Snow also fell at the Dragobrat ski resort.

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