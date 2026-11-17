Law enforcement officials in the Kyiv region have charged two residents of the Bila Tserkva district with assaulting a 67-year-old acquaintance in the town of Uzyn, robbing him, and intentionally cutting off his ear.

According to the investigation, two young men, aged 21 and 23, visited the elderly man’s home, where they drank alcohol together. During the gathering, the younger of the two guests suddenly attacked the host and began beating him brutally. In an attempt to save himself, the retiree handed over 600 hryvnias and his bank card to the assailants, revealing his PIN.

The attackers left the apartment but returned shortly afterward because they were unable to withdraw money from the account. While the 23-year-old assailant was searching the rooms and taking valuables, his 21-year-old accomplice cut off the victim’s ear with a knife.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor’s Office, both suspects were charged with robbery combined with the infliction of serious bodily injury, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under this article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: Kyiv Regional Police.

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