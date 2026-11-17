Well-known Odessa restaurateur Savva Libkin, 65, and TV host Anastasia Daugule, 50, have officially tied the knot. The couple’s first wedding photos have appeared on Instagram, though the couple itself has not commented on the marriage.

In the published photos, the newlyweds pose in several summer outfits on the beach and at one of Libkin’s restaurants in Odesa, suggesting that the ceremony took place during the warmer months. The post was accompanied by the brief caption “Saveliy and Anastasia’s Wedding.” In addition, followers had previously noticed a wedding ring on the restaurateur’s finger in one of the most recent photos on his personal profile. The couple themselves have not yet commented on the event or revealed any details.

Savva Libkin and Anastasia Daugule were previously in a relationship from 2014 to 2017. After breaking up, they remained friends, and in 2025, they reconnected and decided to give their relationship another chance. For the 65-year-old entrepreneur and founder of well-known Odessa establishments (“Dacha,” “Kompot,” Steakhouse, and Tavernetta), this is his fourth marriage.

Source: stefany.amam’s Instagram page.

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