In most schools in Ukraine, the winter break for the 2026–2027 school year will begin in late December and last until January 10.

At the same time, in some cities, students will start their break earlier or have a longer break due to the rescheduling of the fall break.

According to the recommended schedule, the first semester will end on December 23, and classes will resume after winter break on January 11. Approximate dates for winter break in Ukrainian cities:

Kyiv — December 24 – January 10. First-graders will have an additional break from February 15 to 21.

Dnipro — December 25 – January 6.

Lviv — December 24 – January 6.

Odesa — December 26 – January 10. In 270 schools in the Odesa region, winter break will last three weeks, as students did not have a break in the fall.

Kharkiv — December 24 – January 10. In some schools, the break may begin on December 25, 26, or 28.

Mykolaiv — approximately December 28 – January 10.

Khmelnytskyi — December 19 – January 3. In 158 schools in the Khmelnytskyi region, the fall break was moved to December, so the winter break will be longer.

Ternopil — December 14 through January 10. The break will begin earliest here, as students attended school on Saturdays during the first semester.

Ivano-Frankivsk — December 24 – January 11.

Rivne — December 19 – January 3.

Vinnytsia — through January 10. The start of the break will depend on the school: tentatively December 21 or 26.

Zhytomyr — December 24 – January 10. First-graders will also have an additional week off from February 15 to 21.

Cherkasy — December 25 – January 10.

Sumy — December 26 – January 10. In some schools, the break may begin on December 28.

Poltava — December 24 – January 24. This city has the longest winter break among the cities listed.

Chernivtsi — December 22 – January 10.

Uzhhorod — December 22 – January 10.

Lutsk — December 24 – January 10.

Zaporizhzhia — approximately December 28 – January 10.

Kherson — December 25 – January 10.

Chernihiv — December 25 – January 10.

Kropyvnytskyi — December 26 – January 10.

Donetsk Oblast — In some schools, winter break is scheduled from December 24 to January 10.

Luhansk Oblast — the websites of some schools list the period from December 25 to January 10.

Students in Poltava will have the longest break—over a month—as will those in Ternopil, where the break will last nearly four weeks. Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions, winter break has been extended at some schools due to the postponement of the fall break.

In schools in Kamianets-Podilskyi, the fall break, which was supposed to begin in late October, was postponed to December. The city council explained this decision as necessary to use energy resources more efficiently.

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