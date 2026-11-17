Police in Dnipro uncovered a group of 14 people, including eight Polish citizens.

They called foreigners posing as financial advisors and persuaded them to invest money in cryptocurrency, stocks, and securities through fake investment platforms. To communicate with Polish clients, they enlisted Polish citizens who were fluent in the language.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized 18 laptops, 12 cell phones, and other evidence. The equipment and documents were sent for forensic analysis.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of fraud under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the suspects of the charges against them is currently being decided. It also emerged that two of the foreigners were in Ukraine illegally—administrative reports were filed against them.

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned amid allegations related to illegal call centers.

The proliferation of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine appears to be a Russian sabotage operation, said NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

In Lutsk, law enforcement officials shut down a fraudulent call center that generated approximately $500,000 in revenue each month. The investigation is currently ongoing.

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