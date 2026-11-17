In the Ternopil district, a scheme involving the illegal appropriation of five land plots in a recreational area was uncovered.

Between 2019 and 2023, four individuals took possession of more than one hectare of municipal land using forged state deeds granting private ownership rights.

According to the investigation, the ringleader was a local businessman who wanted to expand the size of his plot near a body of water. He recruited three other people to participate in the scheme, including his mother-in-law. Using the forged documents, they prepared land-survey documentation and registered the plots in the cadastre. The boundaries of two of the plots were even shifted closer to the body of water on the cadastral map, even though they are actually located two kilometers away from it.

Among the suspects are a state cadastral registrar from the State Geocadastre and three of his alleged accomplices. The losses to the local community exceed 700,000 hryvnias. Charges were filed against them on November 10, and preventive measures have been imposed. The issue of returning the land to municipal ownership is currently being resolved.

Source: Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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