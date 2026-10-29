A man from Lviv attempted to bribe a female border guard at the border with Poland

At the “Hrushiv” border crossing on the border with Poland, border guards thwarted an attempt to bribe a female border guard. A 28-year-old resident of Lviv tried to give her $600 to influence her decision regarding his crossing of the border.

The man arrived at the checkpoint to leave Ukraine. During the document check and his conversation with the female border guard, he was unable to confirm the purpose of his trip to Poland. To secure permission to cross the border, the Lviv resident placed the money inside a packet of documents and handed it to the female border guard of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

The female border guard refused the money and acted in accordance with established procedures. A report was sent to the National Police regarding the discovery of signs of a criminal offense under Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the offer, promise, or provision of an unlawful benefit to a public official.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine adheres to a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

Since the beginning of 2026, service members of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment have refused unlawful benefits in 392 cases. The total amount of money offered exceeded 1.6 million hryvnias. The money was offered in hryvnias and foreign currency. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border. In Kyiv, a doctor attempted to smuggle a man into Romania in exchange for a bribe. As a reminder, in the Vinnytsia region, a female military official was exposed for selling “vacation time” to her subordinates. Also, in the Chernihiv region, a scheme to defer mobilization through fictitious employment was uncovered.

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