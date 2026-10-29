In the Lviv region, a female driver in a Mercedes was struck by a train

On October 29, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a traffic accident involving an electric train and a Mercedes passenger car occurred at a controlled railroad crossing in the village of Tukhlya, Stryi District.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a 31-year-old woman from Rivne was driving the car. As a result of the collision, she sustained injuries and was hospitalized for further evaluation.

There were no passengers in the car; none of the passengers or the electric train crew were injured. Investigators and relevant police units are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the accident and establish the legal classification of the incident.

Source: Lviv Regional National Police.

Earlier, in the village of Pluhiv in the Zolochiv District of Lviv Oblast, a train on the “Truskavets–Dnipro” route struck a 61-year-old man. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

In the city of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast, a train fatally struck a 49-year-old man who was on the railroad tracks. The victim died at the scene. Police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy and are searching for his place of residence and relatives.

A train in Poland struck a man; rail traffic has been disrupted.

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