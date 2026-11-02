In the Odesa region, border guards detained smugglers for organizing the escape of draft dodgers

In the Podilskyi District of the Odesa Region, border guards uncovered and detained two Odesa residents, aged 21 and 22, who were attempting to transport a man subject to military conscription to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

According to the investigation, the detainees accepted an offer from the administrator of a Telegram channel to earn extra money by transporting a client to the Transnistrian segment of the state border. During a routine check at a border checkpoint, border guards stopped the vehicle carrying the suspects. As a result of authorized searches, the vehicle, mobile phones, and $3,000 in cash were seized.

The two organizers were notified of their status as suspects under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border), and a preventive measure in the form of detention was imposed, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 199,680 hryvnias. The passenger was held administratively liable.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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