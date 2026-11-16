In Volyn, a court acquitted the mother of a teenager who gave police officers the middle finger

The Kovel City and District Court dismissed the case regarding the failure to fulfill parental responsibilities against local resident Anna M., whose minor son made an obscene gesture to law enforcement officers from the window of a minibus on Hrushevsky Street in Kovel on September 28.

“During the hearing, Judge Ruslan Smaliukh concluded that the woman’s guilt had not been proven. In particular, the police report alone is insufficient to confirm that the mother failed to properly raise her son,” the court ruling states. The court took into account the student’s positive character reference and his parents’ involvement in school life, dismissing the case due to the absence of an administrative offense.

Source: court ruling.

The Zarichny District Court of Sumy sentenced a local resident to one year of probation after he exposed his genitals to operators and masturbated during video calls on the “Sens Bank” app. However, if the Sumy resident had exposed his penis to bank employees in person, he would have received a significantly lighter punishment. For example, the Kovpakivsky District Court of Sumy imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 85 hryvnias on a man who, while intoxicated, ostentatiously exposed his genitals to children.

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