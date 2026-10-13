In Zakarpattia, the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" compensated the community more than ₴1.2 million for the illegal felling of trees

In the Tyachiv district, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” reimbursed the Uhlyanska community’s budget for more than 1.2 million hryvnias in damages caused to the environment as a result of illegal logging. The funds were recovered following a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor’s office after courts of two instances confirmed the validity of the claims.

The case concerns illegal logging on the territory of the Hrunykiv Forest District, a branch of the Brustury Forest District of the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine,” within the Uhlyanska community.

According to the case file, the violations were made possible by the improper performance of official duties by forestry officials. As a result of the illegal logging, damage to the environment amounted to over 1.2 million hryvnias.

In June 2026, the Tyachiv District Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Zakarpattia Oblast seeking compensation for the damage caused to the environment.

The court granted the claim in full and ordered the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” to pay over 1.2 million hryvnias to the Uhlyanska Village Council.

Representatives of the state enterprise appealed the decision of the court of first instance. However, in September 2026, the Western Commercial Court of Appeals upheld the legality of the decision.

After the conclusion of the court proceedings, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” fully complied with the ruling.

The enterprise compensated over 1.2 million hryvnias for damages caused by illegal logging. The funds were transferred to the budget of the Uhlyanska community.

Thus, the lawsuit filed by the Tyachiv District Prosecutor’s Office succeeded in securing compensation for the environmental damage and the return of funds to the local budget.

The lawsuit was filed by the Tyachiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, the head of one of the region’s forestry enterprises will stand trial on charges of selling timber at below-market prices. According to the investigation, these actions resulted in the local community losing over 9.1 million hryvnias in revenue.

In Volyn Oblast, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was exposed and is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

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