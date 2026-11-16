The NBU has issued commemorative coins in honor of three western regions

On November 16, the National Bank of Ukraine put three new 10-hryvnia coins into circulation, dedicated to the Lviv, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions.

They are part of the “We Are Strong. We Are Together” series.

The plan is to gradually issue 2 million coins of each type. The reverse features a stylized map of Ukraine with the respective region highlighted.

The coins are legal tender and will be accepted on par with other 10-hryvnia coins. Part of the mintage will also be issued in special rolls of 25 coins each.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin, “Ukrainian Cotton. "Sea Baby" marine drone" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. It is dedicated to one of Ukraine’s most famous unmanned systems, which has become a symbol of successful operations in the Black Sea.

The National Bank of Ukraine is putting into circulation a new commemorative coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias titled “In Memory of Those Executed, Tortured, or Killed in Captivity.” It is dedicated to honoring the defenders of Ukraine—both men and women—as well as volunteers and civilians who fell victim to Russian captivity.

On October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a new commemorative coin titled “Under the Cover,” dedicated to the defenders of Ukraine. Its face value is 10 hryvnias.

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